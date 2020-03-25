Bored in the House by Curtis Roach is the ideal quarantine anthem to beat isolation blues; Check out the song

Bored in the House by Curtis Roach is an upbeat rap song and it is perfect to beat quarantine and self isolation blues. Read on to know more.

In a bid to flatten the curve of novel coronavirus spread, self isolation and social distancing have been practiced by many across the world. While many of us are working from home and helps to keep us busy, other people who are students or have jobs that are not WFH liable are just sitting at home and trying their best ways to pass time. And let's be honest many of us very bored as we follow quarantine as after a point how many paintings you will draw and read up or watch any series?

Just like us, Curtis Roach is also bored and his boredom led to the creation of an upbeat and catchy rap song called Bored in the House. The song in no time became viral on TikTok. It is now considered as an unofficial self-quarantine anthem. During such times social media becomes very liberating. People are relying on it most part of the day to spend time. They are using apps such as TikTok to amuse themselves while being bored in the house and in the house bored. Celebs and commoners have been posting their fun videos as they dance or mouth the lyrics or do some challenges. And now, many of the music app's users are dancing to this new track. Check out the videos right below.

Speaking of Roach, he is a Detroit based musician and he posted his song to TikTok on March 4. Soon, it became the app's apt track for being bored in the house. The song is now so famous that Tyga and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio have also made videos with this new track. In India too, the song is quite popular. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna were also seen dancing to the rap track. While millions of people are staying at home, the song is perfect to beat the quarantine blues.

"I'm glad y'all like my 'in the house and I'm in the house bored' song," Roach said in another TikTok video. He added, "Doesn't change the fact that I'm still bored in the house and I'm in the house bored."

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More