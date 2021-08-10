Bridget Jones’s Diary : Check out the main characters of this film as zodiac signs

Bridget Jones’s Diary is a romantic comedy directed by Sharon Maguire. This film is based on the novel of the same name by Helen Fielding. It stars Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant in lead roles. It is a hilarious take on the woes of a 32-year-old single woman and how she manages to dodge the question of marriage every time she meets someone.

As the name suggests, Bridget Jones maintains a diary in which she writes about things that she wishes to happen in her life. We took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film based on their personality traits. Have a look at the possible zodiac signs below.

Bridget Jones

Bridget Jones is a regular girl. She is friendly, warm, caring and affectionate. Although she does have the habit of putting her foot in the mouth a lot of times, she isn’t someone to have any ill will towards anyone. Her outgoing nature and extrovert personality make her similar to the zodiac sign Gemini.

Mark Darcy

Mark Darcy is a person who lives life on schedule! He likes to spend his day in an organized manner and is a man of few words. Due to his introverted nature, he does have a hard time expressing his feelings towards Bridget and feels shy and awkward. The zodiac sign that he most resembles is Scorpio.

Daniel Cleaver

Daniel Cleaver is someone who is quite clever and manipulative. He gets what he wants and doesn’t shy away from discarding it once he’s bored! He does the same to Bridget, and seduces her to be with him by his charming personality, but when the novelty of the relationship is over, he cheats on her and doesn’t bother to give an explanation. The zodiac sign that he is more similar to is Aries.

