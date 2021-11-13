Brutally honest tips for earth signs to embrace joy in their lives

One of the most useful trends that has surfaced this decade is the one that reiterates the importance of self-care and self-love. Whether you have always subscribed to this belief or are just getting on the self-care wagon, you must consider giving your perspective a mild overhaul after gaining a deeper insight into your star sign. Today, we share brutally honest advice for every earth signs. These can empower Taurus, Capricorn and Virgos to capture the elusive joy in their lives.

Taurus: Remember to empathise with others

The natural tendency of this sign is to be stubborn. Therefore, Taurus often finds it difficult to see things from other people’s perspective. It can help to consider the fact that even if you may be right, someone else’s take on things isn’t invalid. Hence a little bit of empathy can go a long way in helping you achieve your goals without alienating the people in your life.

Virgo: Keep calm and meditate

As a perfectionist, Virgo is no stranger to feelings of worry and anxiety. This is mainly because this sign is extremely organised and detail-oriented. So Virgos need to calm themselves and practise mindfulness to lead a simpler life. Be it meditation or deep breathing that you choose, such activities can help you feel more centered and calm.

Capricorn: Seek true friends, instead of fickle followers

In the digital age, many often seek validation via social media. However, it is easy to get out of touch with reality. Capricorns especially need to build meaningful relationships with people and hence, going old school is recommended. Call up a childhood pal or hang out with someone from college, the joy of catching up over shared experiences will help you refocus on what is truly important.

Gaining a deeper understanding of your core personality is a nifty way to grow as an individual and appreciate those around you as well.

