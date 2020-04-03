BTS: 10 underrated songs by the band every ARMY member should listen to; Part 2

Here is a list of 10 underrated songs by BTS you should listen to.

One of the most popular music groups, BTS are constantly breaking several records with their new album all around the world. With so many amazing tracks to listen to, it can be difficult to keep a tab on every song BTS ever released. There are some songs by BTS that didn’t get the spotlight they deserve.

There is a particular storyline followed throughout the BTS albums which makes it more important to listen to their songs to understand the story (especially if you haven’t read the webtoon yet). Anyway, for the BTS ARMY who is still learning about them, here is a list of songs that you might not have heard. This list includes the underrated songs by the band in no particular order.

This is the second part of the list, so check the first one in the link given below. Also, tell us which BTS song is your favourite in the comments section.

“2nd Grade” – A song about their 2nd year in the K-pop industry. It highlights their strong attitude and desire to be better.

“Ma City” -The lyrics are not as deep as the other songs by BTS, but it is one about their cities.

“Interlude/Outro: Wings” – Both interlude and outro of the Wings album are amazing. Considered the best era, the album is about their first flight to finally reaching their goals.

“Crystal Snow” – This one is not the part of the storyline that runs through their albums. It is the first Christmas special song by BTS.

“Look Here” – Another upbeat track about the idea of youth and growth, part of the school aesthetic going on in the album, Dark & Wild.

“I Like it” – This song has two parts. This is a song about how they have lost the girl they love – a hint of unhappiness that comes out in the future albums.

“Wishing on a star” – This song is an encouragement to those who find it difficult to achieve their dreams.

“You Never Walk Alone” – From the repackage of Wings I, this song is a bright song which brings the albums’ positivity to the next level.

“Hip Hop Phile” – This song has strong lyrics about social issues, mental health and violence plaguing the world.

“Blanket Kick” – An adorable song about the silly things we do in love.

We also recommend you listen to their solo tracks and the individual mixtapes by RM, Suga and J-hope. Keep exploring, ARMY.

