BTS: 10 underrated songs that should be on every ARMY’s playlist

While all songs are popular for BTS ARMY, but there are still some underrated songs by the band that new ARMYs might not know. Here is a list to help you out.

Have you recently developed a liking for BTS? BTS is now one of the biggest boy bands in the world. They first debuted in the year 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool. However, they only became extremely famous in their home country, South Korea in 2015 and their international breakthrough came in 2017 after they won “Top Social Artist” at the Billboard Music Awards. If you’re a new member of the BTS A.R.M.Y, you might know their most famous songs but not the underrated ones.

If you want to know the group better, you must know that they have some hidden gems that you might not be familiar with. This list only includes the songs by all 7 members (RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) and not their solos or individual mixtapes.

In no particular order, here are 10 of the most underrated songs that should be on every new Army’s playlist.

Rain

A jazz-centric number that follows the thought of an idol on an imperfect day.

Sea

In this song, BTS conveys messages of hope and despair they experience on their pursuit of becoming K-pop artists.

Born Singer

This song is about each member’s personal story of trying to make it in the music industry.

Paradise

A track about how it is okay to not have dreams as being happy is more important.

Spine Breaker

BTS is known to address societal and mental issues in their songs, Spine Breaker is no exception.

We on

The first among the tracks where BTS speaks directly to their haters.

Am I wrong

This song is about all that is wrong with the political and societal elite of South Korean society.

134340

There is much interpretation of this song. The one that makes the most sense is that this song is about loving someone who doesn’t reciprocate the same feelings.

Whalien 52

The feeling of loneliness one may feel as an idol. How they are surrounded by hundreds of people and yet no one really hears them.

Jump

This song conveys a deep message that nothing can hold you down as you jump towards your dreams.

Do you agree? Let us know if you want a part-2 in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Beginner's Guide to K Dramas: Here is the list of best Korean shows you should watch

ALSO READ: 15 South Korean romantic fantasy shows you should binge watch

Credits :Youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More