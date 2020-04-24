BTS inside jokes that only the ARMY will understand

If you’re new to the ARMY fandom. Here are some BTS inside jokes that you need to know.

BTS or Bangtan Boys consists of 7 members: Kim Namjoon, Kim Soekjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook (in the order of the fan chant). Ever since their international breakthrough in 2017, there is no looking back for this boy band. But for ARMYs they were already legends. Their music, passion, lyrics, down-to-earth persona, and individuality had taken over millions of hearts way before BMAs. And most of all, their craziness makes them so relatable and real. If you’re new to BTS, you should know they are some of the funniest people.

“First time with BTS?” – Just like this phrase, there are plenty of other inside jokes that only BTS ARMYs know and understand. Of course, most of the fans would already know all of these, but to the new ARMY, these words are some of the most important ones they should know. These multi-talented men - RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and Jin have an amazing sense of humour. From Jin’s dad jokes to Kookie’s random babbling – the boys are a living meme.

Here is a compilation of the inside jokes only ARMY will understand.

“I hate snakeu.” – J-hope

“You got no jams.” - RM

“My heart is oh my god!” – J-hope

“Dirty Water.” – J-hope

“I know her face, but I don’t know her name. I know movie but I don’t know movie name.” - Jungkook

“Beach, Bitch!” - V

“International Playboy.” – Jungkook

“I’m so impress-ed. You possible English man.” - V

“Jiminie Pabo.” -V

“Turn up.” - V

“Lachimolala.” - Jimin

“Infires.” – Suga

“You like this chain? Three dollars.” – Suga

“Hey, stob it.” – Jin

“I’m God.” – V

“Jhooooooope.” – Suga

“Excuse me.” - Jimin

“You know BTS.” – Suga

“Pardon?” – Jungkook

"I'm Worldwide Handsome." – Jin

There are plenty more, tell us which one you find the funniest in the comments section below!

