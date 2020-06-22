  1. Home
BTS member Jin declared 'World's Most Perfect Male Face'

BTS singer Jin was announced World’s Perfect Male Face earlier this month by Dutch visual arts team Slouis Painting. Mr Worldwide Handsome won the title against celebrities from 43 countries.
June 22, 2020
BTS’ popularity goes up with every passing day thanks to their heart-touching lyrics, impeccable dancing and amazing visuals. Jin, in particular, is known for his vocal range and handsome looks. Not that we needed another proof, but the Bangtan singer has been chosen “The World’s Most Perfect Male Face’ by Dutch visual arts team Sluis Painting on June 10, as reported by Koreaboo. The Worldwide Handsome was chosen as the clear winner after a face analysis of celebrities from 43 countries. 

To find the perfect face, Sluis Painting used a combination of digital face mapping techniques and mathematical analysis based on facial measurements. The top three finalists in the male category were Australian actor Jacob Elordi, British actor Henry Cavill, and BTS’ Jin. In the male category, BTS’ Kim Seokjin turned out to be the most perfect face scientifically. 

According to the visual artists’ team, Jin has a perfectly symmetrical oval face. His ears fit the size of a third of his face and the space between his eyes is the width of one of his eyes, which is another one of the factors that makes his face perfect. Even the edges of his nose are perfectly aligned with the inner corners of his eyes, which is a rarity. Pure perfection!

The "Epiphany" singer was declared scientifically perfect by CzDollic last year as well for his beautiful features and symmetrical face. Basically, the idol can look good from every angle in a selca (selfie). The title of “The Most Perfect Face in the World” further reinforces his nickname as Worldwide Handsome. 

