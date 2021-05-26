Buddha Purnima 2021: 10 Popular quotes of Lord Buddha for a happy and peaceful life

Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha. So, here are some popular quotes of by Lord Buddha for a blissful life.

Buddha Purnima is a popular festival of Buddhists and Hindus which marks the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha. He was the prince of Lumbini, which falls at Nepal in modern day. Buddha Purnima 2021 is marked as the 2583rd birth anniversary of Lord Buddha and is celebrated on 26th May. Apart from Buddha Purnima, this day is also known as Vesak or Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima. As Purnima or full moon is considered to be an auspicious day amongst Hindus, so many devotees visit temples on this day to offer prayers to the almighty. But this year, they have to compromise with it by celebrating the day at home due to the lockdown for COVID 19.

Significance of Buddha Purnima

The full moon of May month is the most important day for Buddhists as most of the important incidents took place in Lord Buddha’s life on this month. He attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree and became Gautama Buddha at Bodh Gaya on this month.

Popular quotes of Gautama Buddha

Gautama Buddha is the founder of the religion Buddhism. The word Buddha literally means enlightened or awakened. Here some of the most popular quotes of this religion founder:

“It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you.”

“I never see what has been done; I only see what remains to be done.”

“The past is already gone, the future is not yet here. There’s only one moment for you to live.”

“The trouble is, you think you have time.”

“As you walk and eat and travel, be where you are. Otherwise you will miss most of your life.”

“Your work is to discover your work and then with all your heart to give yourself to it.”

“Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.”

“The tongue like a sharp knife…Kills without drawing blood.”

“Every human being is the author of his own health or disease.”

“Avoid evil deeds as a man who loves life avoids poison.”

