Buddha Purnima 2021: Heartfelt wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

This Buddha Purnima send these warm wishes, messages and greetings to your friends and family to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This year it falls on May 26. This auspicious occasion falls on 'Purnima' or a full moon day. Buddha Purnima is also known as Buddha Jayanti, Vesak Day and Vaishaka. This day is celebrated with huge fervour and enthusiasm across the country.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees visit Buddhist shrines and spend the day reciting hymns and sermons about the life of Lord Buddha, his teachings and principles. Prayers are held under the Bodhi tree, which is the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. Celebrate this day, by sharing these thoughtful and heartfelt wishes, messages and quotes with your near and dear ones.

This Buddha Purnima, may you get enlightened by the divine rays and grace of the Almighty.

On Buddha Purnima, here’s wishing you peace, love, happiness, good health and prosperity.

Budhha Purnima wishes and heartfelt greetings to one and all!

May the Lord bless us all with good health!

Heartiest greetings on this pious occasion!

On this auspicious day, let us remember Lord Buddha’s teachings and spread the message of universal brotherhood and compassion for everyone. Warm wishes to you on Buddha Jayanti.

May Lord Buddha destroy all sins and obstacles of your life. Happy Buddha Jayanti.

On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I wish that you may find rays of hope and your life is enlightened by the divine grace of Lord Buddha! Happy Buddha Jayanti!

Let us be grateful to those who made you meet with yourself. Here's wishing you a Happy Buddha Purnima 2021!

“If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path” -Gautam Buddha

“You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger” -Gautam Buddha

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love and truth!

The mind is everything. What you think you become". Therefore, think of peace and blissfulness. A very happy Buddha Purnima to you.

May the guidance of Lord Buddha fill our life with hope amid these difficult times.

Three things cannot be long hidden, the sun, the moon, and the truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

“Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most” -Gautam Buddha

“Your worst enemy cannot harm you as much as your own unguarded thoughts” -Gautam Buddha

May Lord Buddha guide us on the path of love, peace, and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family

The world will surely become a much better place to live if we understand the importance of happiness over money… Happy Buddha Jayanti.

Buddham Saranam Gacchami | Dhamma Saranam Gacchami | Sangham Saranam Gacchami... Happy Buddha Purnima!

