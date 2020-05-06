Buddha Purnima: Gautam Buddha's teachings that will help you lead a better life

Buddha Purnima is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha and his teachings. Here are 9 teachings from Gautam Buddha that will help you lead a peaceful life.

Buddha Purnima is an auspicious day that marks the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautam, later Lord Buddha who was the founder of Buddhism. This year, the day will be observed on May 7. This day is celebrated by Hindus and Buddhists around the globe. It is all about embracing the teachings of Gautam Buddha, which stands for peace, harmony and non-violence. Lord Buddha’s teachings give one a deeper insight into one’s existence and help them lead a better life.

The word ‘Buddha’ means ‘awakened being’ or ‘enlightened being’. It is believed that he left his palace at the age of 29 to find his true self. On his journey, he found people who were suffering from one thing or the other. He got depressed and set on a path of meditation to find answers. After days of meditating, he found that meditation is the answer to end all sorrows. His wisdom was passed on the world to awaken people to reality and make them introspect themselves.

To celebrate Buddha Purnima, we have compiled a list of teachings by Lord Buddha that will help you lead a better life.

1) “Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

2) “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.”

3) “The way is not in the sky. The way is in the heart.”

4) “No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”

5) “It is a man’s own mind, not his enemy or foe, that lures him to evil ways.”

6) “All that we are is the result of what we have thought. The mind is everything. What we think, we become.”

7) “If anything is worth doing, do it with all your heart.”

8) “A disciplined mind brings happiness.”

9) “In this world, hate never yet dispelled hate. Only love dispels hate. This is the law, ancient and inexhaustible.”

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×