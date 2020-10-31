Can’t burst crackers? Do these 5 things instead to celebrate Diwali in style

With the increasing air pollution and ongoing pandemic, there are certain things that cannot be done this Diwali; however, do not let the pandemic dampen your spirits and do these things instead.

In the good old days, we used to be busy bursting crackers all day with our friends and family. We would dress up, do the pooja and would take the box full of crackers along with a matchbox and candle. However, with the increasing air pollution, the government has put a ban on crackers. Understandably, our air quality levels are very poor and a ban on crackers was much needed.

To top it all, this year with the ongoing pandemic, we cannot really venture out to meet our friends or relatives. We sadly cannot have a Diwali party either. However, there are a number of ways in which Diwali can be celebrated this year without exposing ourselves to the virus and without contributing to the ongoing air pollution.

Light Diyas

Remember the good old times, when we used to sit on the floor with our mothers and help illuminate the whole house. This is the time to go back to the simpler days. Light Diyas everywhere and see how gorgeous the house looks.

Floral decorations

Even if there will be no Diwali party, do decorate the house with multi-coloured, fresh floral arrangements and soak in the breathtaking fragrance.

Make rangoli

Take out those paints and search some pretty and easy to make rangoli designs. If you aren’t too artsy, then buy a stencil and just fill it with paints or powder colours.

Light sky lanterns

Take inspiration from the film ‘Tangled’ and buy sky lanterns. Choose an open area, light up the lantern and get pretty pictures clicked.

Dress up and host a virtual Diwali party

Wear your new clothes and host a virtual Diwali party. This is a great chance to connect with long lost friends and relatives. So, invite them all and celebrate Diwali virtually this year.

Also read: Diwali 2020: Here's how to celebrate THIS grand festival with senior citizens keeping them safe and protected

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×