Can’t put your baby to nap? THESE sleep mistakes might be the reason

Getting babies to sleep is one of the biggest problems that new parents face. But they might have been doing this all wrong. So, here are those sleep mistakes to avoid for improving your child’s sleep.

It’s very common amongst parents to complain about their baby’s sleeping pattern. They can’t make them sleep even after several attempts. Either they don’t sleep at all or they tend to wake up right after sleeping for some time. Deep and sound sleep is tough for parents to give their little ones. As a result, parents also spending numerous sleepless nights to take care of the infant.

There is nothing wrong with the baby's pattern or sleeping style. Maybe you are doing certain mistakes that are disturbing their sleep. So, here we have discussed those mistakes that are unknowingly made by parents and then it damages the baby’s sleep. Find out those sleep mistakes right below.

Sleep mistakes parents generally make with their babies:

1- When babies feel sleepy, they show start rubbing eyes, yawning, slow activity, whining, etc. And parents often ignore those signals mistakenly. Don’t do this. When you see these signs in your baby, know that he or she is about to fall asleep.

2- If babies suddenly wake up in the middle of the night, then we tend to do certain things to make them fall asleep again, like walking, rubbing his back, rocking, swinging, singing, etc. These things make them unable to sleep by themselves and as a result, later they cannot fall asleep properly. So, the best way to deal with it is to put them on the bed when they feel drowsy but are awake. This will teach them to self-soothe and get back to sleep.

3- Shifting your baby from the crib to kid’s bed is one of the prime mistakes every parent does. Wait for your baby to become 2 years of age or at least climb out of the crib on his own, then move him from the crib to the kid’s bed.

4- You cannot put your baby to sleep anytime and anywhere in a stroller. They are used for motion sleep which keeps the brain in a light sleep but not in a deep one. So, for the proper sleep, your baby needs perfect ambience and space like his home.

5- Make a strict routine for sleeping and maintain it. Don’t skip or change the sleep schedule of the baby because consistency is needed for their sleep and their hormone cycles are also regulated according to the time.

6- When babies don’t fall asleep quickly, parents often don’t try to make them sleep and allow them to stay up late. This damages their sleep pattern.

7- Whatever sleep schedule you are following, both the mom and dad need to maintain it to improve their child’s sleep.

