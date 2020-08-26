Can’t seem to separate your work and personal life? 5 Ways to do it the right way

It can be difficult for working professionals to separate their personal and professional life. But setting some boundaries will help increase efficiency at work and reduce stress in your personal life.

While everyone wants to have a work-life balance in life, but it is easier said than done. Regardless of how hard some people try, they end up mixing their professional and personal lives. Especially at times like these when most of us are working from home. From checking your mail to your social media, and sending wrong messages to people, everyone seems to be struggling a bit more than usual.

Are you too stuck in the same situation? You’re not alone. Most people fail to separate their work and personal life regardless of how hard they try. You may find yourself unable to unplug from work, and put your personal life in jeopardy. However, once you learn to manage work and personal life properly, it won’t seem so difficult.

Here are some tips to achieve work-life balance without overburdening yourself.

Stick to a schedule

You must have made schedules in the past but to no use. If you want to set boundaries and create work-life balance, then try to stick to a fixed routine to avoid any overlaps. From daily exercise to family time to movie night – you will be able to do this by sticking to a schedule.

Set boundaries

It is pretty usual to let your work drive your personal life without setting any boundaries. Stick to set schedule, meaning start on time and finish on time to avoid the hassle.

Communicate

It is easy to get tempted by family, friends or colleagues to stray from your personal and professional goals. To tackle this problem, it is essential that you communicate your boundaries with whom you work.

Meditate

Meditation is an excellent way to help you disconnect mentally from work when it is bothering you too much. It is especially a good option for those unable to unwind their daily trouble.

Limit the use of social media

You don’t have to connect to the guy who sits behind the accountant on Instagram or LinkedIn. You also don’t have to track your timeline every minute of the day. Try to limit the use of social media as much as you can. Don't put more stress on yourself than you already have.

