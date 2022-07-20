Cancer to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are extremely playful and are good with babies

Babies are adorable! Who does not want to hold those tiny soft hands and pull their cute chubby cheeks? Everyone goes aww as soon as they spot a baby but certain exceptionals are super playful and full of beans, thus, easily gel with babies. These lively personalities have a soft corner for every baby they bump into and would love to cherish and take care of them. Their compassionate personality and easy-going nature add up to their natural talent for taking care of a baby. And babies too love their company. As per astrology, here are 4 zodiac signs who always seek time to spend jiffies with kids and are wonderful with babies.

Cancer

This water sign, Cancer flows openly and its frank nature can fill anyone with giggles of laughter. Cancer-borns are known as the most nurturing beings as they simply love to invest their time in cherishing others. People with this zodiac sign always prioritise taking care of people, especially babies and deliver ultimate comfort to them. So, if a Cancerian encounters any baby or kid, they will blend with them super quick and will end up spending hours just playing.

Libra

Librans are proficient balancers, lovable and caring persons who get all playful as soon as they come across a baby or kid. Libra born can easily manage all the screams and terrible cries of a baby and always goes an extra mile to take care of them and to provide them with utmost comfort. All you have to do is just tell them the nitty-gritty about the baby, and they will manage everything like a pro.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius has good humour. These people are quite funny and are ever-ready to make kids and babies laugh. People with this zodiac sign are patient, protective and carefree and they usually prefer spending time with kids and babies to make joyful moments with them. Since they are go-to personalities, kids will love to spend time with them as well.

Aquarius

Aquarians are too caring. They are emotionally sensitive and childish and therefore they adore the company of a baby around them. The innocence, happy, positive and bouncy vibes of a baby is something non-negotiable for them. People with this zodiac sign are soft and full of love and they appreciate and handle a baby easily.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, July 20, 2022