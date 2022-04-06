Cancer to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are the most cooperative and helpful roommates

People often look back upon their hostel days as the best times of their college life. And these can be delightful times indeed if you happen to have had wonderful college roommates. A helpful and sociable roomie is the dream, while egotistical and rude roommates earn a special place in hell. Today, we delve into the subject to separate the wheat from the chaff, so take a look at zodiac signs who tend to be the most cooperative and helpful roommates.

Cancer

Cancerians have no boundaries and we say this in the best way possible when they are your roommates. For they will be the first ones to notice when you are upset and do all they can to cheer you up. They can be quite talkative so you would be regaled with lots of stories. They also love to listen to problems and offer intriguing solutions.

Aquarius

If you love personal space and do not want a roommate in your face all day, then Aquarius would be the perfect flatmate for you. They have no trouble sharing their belongings with their friends and they would easily offer you their clothes, cosmetics or even lend you money to help you on a bad day. However, they keep to themselves most of the time and do not act nosy.

Leo

Get yourself a Leo roommate if you crave for a companion who will paint the town red with you. You can count on them to know the hottest places to hang out and they would be your partners in crime all through the years in college. There’s never a dull moment of hostel life with a Leo roomie by your side.

Libra

Libra roommates can feel like a blessing for though they may come across shy and conservative, they can be loyal friends who would not interfere in your life, yet offer you quiet support. They would take care of you when you are sick, help you with class assignments and even give you a shoulder to cry on should you ever feel blue.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

