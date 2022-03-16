Cancer to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who love to discipline children

While kids can be perfectly adorable cherubic angels, there are also some who are uncontrolled little monsters who are not above biting and scratching others to have their way. After all, it all comes down to the parenting styles used on them that ensure their civility or unruliness. Speaking of their parents, there are some zodiac signs who simply dote on children, but are keen on disciplining their offspring. So, take a look at some of the star signs who ensure their little ones never cross the line and are always well behaved.

Leo

While you can count on them to indulge their kids while they are young or pre-teens, these dads and moms get tough on their progeny once the child is a teenager or nears adulthood. They withhold the overprotectiveness and are strict with everything from house rules to career expectations. Kids often struggle to accept this change in their parent’s behavior.

Cancer

If there’s one star sign that is deeply connected to kids, it is a Cancerian. These individuals will find themselves pampering kids wherever they may find them. They would mollycoddle their own children to bits, but you can count on them never to spare the rod and spoil the child.

Pisces

Some Pisces have a firm approach to parenting. Their kids receive all the emotional support and love they could ever desire. However, Pisces tend to discipline their kids at an early age to ensure they are perfectly well-behaved members of the society. You can count on these kids never to forget to say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’.

Aquarius

Strict disciplinarians in themselves, Aquarius would hold their kids to a higher standard and expect them to deliver. Their children may often complain of the great expectations their parents have from them be it pertaining to their career or their achievements in their personal life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Taurus to Cancer: 4 Zodiac signs that are true visionaries