Cancer, Aquarius, Libra: THESE zodiac signs find it difficult to make new friends

Not everyone like opening up to people and trusting new people with their lives, some people are not as social as we think and find it difficult to make friends because of their nature and traits.

Meeting new people and learning to get comfortable with them is not easy for everyone. Some of us are very confident and smooth talkers and don't have any problems with opening up to new people but there are introverts who are not very social and find it very difficult. Making new friends may come naturally to some while for the others it's not really their strong suit. Some people just hesitate before mingling with other people and don't open up so easily.



Friendships are an important part of our lives and it is essential for our personal growth but some people prefer to limit their friendships and have a small circle of trusted friends. This is not because they don't like making new friends or meeting new people, it's just because they find it difficult to trust people and take their own time to decide if they want a person to be a part of their lives or not and that's completely alright. Here are some zodiac signs who find it difficult to make new friends.

1. Cancer

They don't have problems with being out with a group of people but they don't focus much on individual people or being friends with them. They find it difficult to trust people and prefer being by themselves.

2. Aquarius

Trust doesn't come easy to the people from this sign. They also happen to be introverts and are very shy when it comes to meeting new people and making new friends.

3. Virgo

They're known to be very critical and straight forwards and while they love making new friends, this makes it difficult for people to accept them. They don't shy away from speaking their mind and sharing their opinions and that's why they usually stick to a small, close group of friends who get them.

4. Gemini

This sign is known to be the social butterfly but they don't really trust people so easily. They may have a number of acquaintances but when it comes to friendships, they don't come easy for a Gemini.

5. Pisces

They're shy but they also tend to carry around their emotional baggage. While they do want to make new friends they just assume that no one wants them because of their baggage and end up making everything about their problems which can make it very difficult for them to make new friends.

6. Libra

They're friendly, calm, approachable, kind and easy-going but they're not very social by nature. They will never let you feel bad but deep down they are not very fond of people and are private and secretive. They would rather be by themselves.

