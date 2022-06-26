Cancer to Aquarius: THESE zodiac signs use sarcasm to hide their hurt feelings

In a perfect word everybody would be nice to everyone else they meet. However, in reality people who are your friends, your colleagues or even your relatives often to tend to taunt you or throw subtle shade at you. In such cases, certain star signs respond with quick clapbacks. But there are some who struggle to express their emotions as clearly. From Cancer to Aquarius, see zodiac signs who use sarcasm to hide their hurt feelings.

Cancer

This moody moon sign can feel quite emotional, and they are easily hurt by people’s statements even when they are made in jest. They feel the need to get back at people for subtle shade or slander so, they use biting humor and sarcastic remarks to mask their feelings so that people never know how much they are hurt by the statement.

Virgo

The one thing that Virgo truly hates in life is letting people see them when they are angry or scared. They like to come across as invincible and do not like to show people their vulnerability, hence they use sarcasm to conceal feelings of contempt and anger or fear. Irony is a tool in their arsenal and they whip it out to make thinly disguised mockery of people they do not care about. As Virgo has a high opinion of themselves and tend to look down on others they believe to be less intelligent than themselves, they use sarcasm on a daily basis.

Aquarius

Some Zodiac signs like Aquarius cannot sit back and let themselves feel insulted. So whenever they see someone subtly taunting them, they immediately hit back with sarcasm. They use their wit and humour to let the other person know it's not okay to hurt their feelings without admitting how much they were truly impacted by the incident. Be it their workplace or a relative’s wedding, Aquarius always comes armed with sarcasm.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Cancer to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who NEVER reply on time and often ignore their lovers