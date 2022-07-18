Cancer to Aquarius: These Zodiac signs who would choose food over relationships in a heartbeat

Most humans have a very special relationship with food. At its best it is a soulful experience when you tuck into comfort food at the end of a harsh day in your life and feel as though everything is suddenly right in the world. But at its worst, a negative relationship with food can herald a wide range of eating disorders in an individual. So, it may come as a surprise to know that some Zodiac signs who would choose food over relationships in a heartbeat. Take a look at who they are-

Taurus

Declaring that Taurus is a foodie would be an understatement. Their moods often oscillate based on the availability or non-availability of their favorite snacks. Most of the time, they are easy to please for all you need to do to win their heart is discover their food preferences. But they detest sharing their food, so you may want to keep a safe distance when they seem hangry. They would have no problem giving up a lover to hold on to their favorite pizza!

Cancer

This zodiac sign can never get along with someone who loves the same kind of food they do. This might seem contrary to popular opinion, but it is mainly because Cancer tends to hide away a stash of snacks in their wardrobe or bedroom and they feel irate when someone loots their stash or snacks on items from there without replenishing the hoard. Hence, they would rather be alone with a stocked snack drawer or date someone who likes different sort of food and would never empty their snacks.

Aquarius

Clearly clean eating and snacks made at home by mum are their weakness, but they are the ones who would drive miles in the rain to taste some authentic pakoras and ginger tea or soul soothing biryani. Ask them whether they would give up love or food and it is no contest for they would choose food in an instant.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

