Cancer to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who are the most self-indulgent and greedy

Everyone needs self-care and one would think that the practice of self-love never steers you wrong. But at times, some zodiac signs get into a loop of self-care with such an intensity that their self-indulgence knows no bounds and tends to annoy others around them. Today, we take a look at some of the zodiac signs who are most prone to greed, gluttony and excess indulgence just to make themselves feel better.

Cancer

Cancers are the crabs of the zodiac who are extremely sentimental and hoard old things that they have fond memories of. They also like financial security and material wealth almost as much as a Taurus, so they tend to be greedy at times in their haste to amass wealth.

Libra

While Libra does keep the peace in most cases and is very non-confrontational, no one quite does misery like a sanctimonious Libran. They often play the victims when they feel like they have been wronged in an argument and tend to spend hours in self-indulgence and wallowing in their feelings before they can face the world again.

Aries

While Aries do tend to work hard to make a living, they love indulging themselves with a luxe life. They sure are fond of creature comforts and would wine and dine themselves to their hearts content. They are materialistic to an extent and love acquiring swanky gifts and earthly pleasures.

Pisces

Highly sensitive and emotional, the Pisces zodiac sign spends longs spells detached from people to replenish their energy reserves before their next social interaction. While not every Piscean is a foodie, they are fond of words of affirmation and praise from their loved ones. They hoard these and seek validation from their lovers to feel needed.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

