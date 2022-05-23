Cancer to Aries: 4 Zodiac signs who tend to skip meals to lose weight

Weight loss is something that almost every individual has considered at various points in their life. While some tweak their diet, others look toward exercise to shed that holiday weight or hit the gym to work on toning their muscles. So, one would think that unhealthy eating practices are not a norm, but surprisingly that isn't the case with some of these zodiac signs. Today we take you through some star signs who have a tendency to skip meals to lose weight.

Cancer

Just like Taurus, Cancerians too like the finer things in life and many individuals ruled by this sign are major foodies. So, it is natural that they rack up quite a high sum in food and grocery bills each month. But no one likes to save better than a Cancerian, so this sign often seeks to curb their expenditure by cutting meal costs. Cancer has been known to skip meals to achieve this goal.

Sagittarius

While new diet trends sometimes show startling results, relying too much on drastic diets can be damaging to the metabolism. Yet, a lot of Sagittarians try intermittent fasting and some take it too far for they use spells of starvation as a fat loss aide, which is not always effective and almost always disadvantageous.

Pisces

When on a diet, the first thing Pisces does is rid the refrigerator of all things that may tempt them. While some may choose to eat healthy, a lot of the busier Pisceans choose to avoid eating when they are busy working in the hopes of shedding weight with no effort. This is ultimately detrimental to their health.

Aries

There are some zodiac signs like Capricorn and Virgo who work hard and consistently to achieve their goals, but Aries on the other hand opts to work in a smart manner to get to the goal faster. They would rather skip meals to lose weight rather than hit the gym to work out and sweat it out.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

