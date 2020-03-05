Cancer, Aries, Leo: THESE zodiac signs always take on too much responsibility

Some people work well under pressure and enjoy taking on more work but there are also those who can't say no and end up taking on too much work because of their guilt or fear. If you're wondering which zodiac signs have a habit of doing this, read on.

Some people have a habit of agreeing to do any work given to them. These people just can't say no and that's probably why they end up taking on more work than they can handle. We've all experienced having too much on our plate at one point of time in our lives and it can be really stressful. But for some people, it's really thrilling to have too much work and stress and meeting deadline and managing to do everything on time. It's exciting to deal with so much work and shoulder so many responsibilities but responsibilities also mean that you get to feel the weight of it on your shoulders. Some of us dread the extra stress and responsibility while others simply enjoy it. This is why some people take on too much responsibility no matter what happens. This habit of taking on too much responsibility is just a part of some people's personality. Here are some zodiac signs who can't help but take on too much work and responsibility.

1. Cancer

They're known to be loving and caring and when they see the opportunity of planning a huge event to get all their loved ones together, they take on that responsibility without thinking much. They enjoy planning big events and parties for a large number of people and they're usually very good at it no matter how stressful it may be.

2. Capricorn

They live for too much work and responsibilities. Nothing is ever too much for them because they live for the thrill of it. They enjoy taking risks because they're very confident and enjoy a task that has a lot of pressure. They love taking up the challenge and winning it!

3. Leo

They're born leaders and are known to enjoy taking on huge responsibilities and they don't find it difficult to handle. They enjoy the praises they get for successfully completing the task at hand and that is why they take more tasks and more responsibilities. They're the ones who will come to your rescue no matter how big the responsibility may be.

4. Sagittarius

This sign is a very committed sign. People from this sign don't back down and always complete the work that they have taken on. They will finish whatever they start and that's probably why they find every responsibility a bit too much. They add more stress to their lives as they say yes to every task but they will finish it on time and they'll do it well.

5. Aries

They love getting involved in things and feeling important. They enjoy taking on new responsibilities because they work best under pressure. They like giving good results which only happen when they take more than they can handle but then they handle it well.

6. Virgo

The people from this sign are perfectionists but they're also diligent and reliable. This is why they end up taking on too much responsibility and are unable to say no or just end up feeling guilty for not taking on responsibility. They will take on work till they feel drained but they also find a sense of comfort in it.

