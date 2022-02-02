Cancer to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs who are emotionally empty

We all know that one person is an emotional fool and the other one is emotionally empty. Nothing seems to bother them and they have only one approach towards anything – it’s okay. They seem to be unaffected by most of the things and there’s nothing that can stir up emotions in them.

If you are wondering what makes them so empty, astrology might have a role to play in it.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are emotionally empty, according to astrology.

Cancer

Cancer doesn’t have many emotions. He or she stays unaffected by almost everything. Cancers, most likely, have developed this lack of emotional state over the years as a result of their past experience. They are mostly dying from the inside but on the outside, they are tough and empty.

Scorpio

A Scorpio, just like Cancer, is emotionally empty. He or she doesn’t care what’s happening around them until and unless it’s about them or their extremely close ones. Scorpios don’t feel pity or empathetic about anyone. They have faced the cruelties of life and they have realized at the end of the day it’s you who matters.

Aries

An Aries, too, is emotionally empty. Their emotions have taken a backseat long ago and they don’t believe in empathy. They know how emotionally available people are taken granted for every now and then and this is why, to save themselves from the unnecessary trauma, they have chosen to suppress all their emotions. So, if you want an Aries to show emotions you are asking a rock to give out water.

Capricorn

Capricorns take last place in this list. It’s only for strangers and the people they dislike that they appear emotionally empty, otherwise they are full of emotions. People who know them would know that they are a living box of emotions, however, for those who don’t, they are nothing but an emotionless group of people who are not bothered about anything else but them and their life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

