Cancer to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs who have secret love affairs their parents don’t know of

You may assume that almost everyone keeps their dating life private and do not divulge details to their parents. However, this isn’t always the case for some zodiac signs take their secrecy to the next level and use military precision to keep their love affairs a secret. Whether or not their parents would accept their beau, is something they don’t care to find out as they believe in being eternally cautious. Take a look at who they are-

Taurus

Right from changing your contact name on their phone to a childhood friend’s name to never inviting you over, a Taurus will do all they can to ensure that you do not meet their parents. It is not that they are ashamed to be seen with you, they simply want their parents to believe that they are innocent little lambs who would never dare to date.

Cancer

A Cancer is known to develop strong feelings for people and use covert methods of communication that are sure to go undetected by his or her parents. These individuals truly enjoy the drama and thrill that a secret romance brings and hence, a lot of their relationships are kept secret. Even their friends aren’t always aware of who takes space in a Cancerian’s heart.

Capricorn

Not everyone fancies a clandestine love, but Capricorn prefers secret trysts in the dark with bae over meeting the parents. They are extremely close to their family, hence many of these individuals fear bringing home someone who wouldn’t get along with the parents. Hence, they keep them at arms length until they are sure of their intentions.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is keen on finding someone who will love and accept them no matter what. This is precisely what leads them to test their lover in various ways. Some even catfish their boyfriends using fake accounts just to check whether they are loyal. Sagittarius fears losing face if the lover betrays them after the parents know of their relationship. So, they prefer secrecy and leave their parents in the dark about their dating life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

