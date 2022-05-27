Cancer to Capricorn: 4 Zodiac signs who spend too long in the bathroom getting creative everyday

There are two types of people in this world. The first being ones who head to the loo, do their business and make a hasty exit. The second, are people who take their own sweet time every single time they head to the restrooms. One may argue that the lavatory is their sanctum of solace for they treat it as such and take no less than a therapeutic hour of longer every time they visit the loo at home. Take a look at who these zodiac signs are-

Cancer

A lot of Cancers are introverts who seek some ‘me time’ several times a day. You may find them lighting a scented candle in the bathroom, adding a soft rug to the furnishings in the lavatory or some soothing music purely because they spend so much time there. They will certainly be less grumpy and more cheerful when they do decide to re-join the mortal world after their time in their faecal sanctum.

Scorpio

Scorpios are individuals who carry their phones to the bathroom and are lost in a world of intriguing internet searches. Some do catch up on their social media timeline in the loo, but you’d find other Scorpios searching for alarming things such as mysterious murders, haunted houses around the world and other morbid curiosities.

Pisces

The thoughtful yet moody Pisces is often overwhelmed by public interactions and endless conversations with people. Hence, when they swiftly charge toward the loo, they seek solace and wish to be alone with their own thoughts. You may find them carrying in a magazine or their favorite book for they won’t be coming out anytime soon and would spend a happy few hours reading away without a soul to disturb them.

Capricorn

It is said that some of the best ideas come to you in the bathroom when all the mundane thoughts are pushed out of your mind. Well, it was probably a Capricorn who said this for they experience spells of intense creativity in the restrooms. They think about work, new business ideas and even daydream in the shower.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

