Cancer-Scorpio to Gemini-Libra: 6 Zodiac signs who are likely to get back together again after breaking up

Nothing quite compares to the pain of a heartbreak, for in today’s world, not every love lasts for a lifetime. But at the same time, not all breakups are permanent. Sometimes partners simply drift away from each other due to personal or work commitments. While on the other hand, some make a conscious effort to distance themselves from their partners till they mend their ways. So, take a look at some zodiac signs who are likely to get back together again after breaking up with each other.

Cancer and Scorpio

Relationships between these two water signs can often get toxic due to Scorpio’s controlling nature and Cancer’s docile demeanour. When in love, Cancer will put Scorpio on a pedestal and do all they can to please their mate. However, when Scorpio doesn’t return the favor and continues to be manipulative, most Cancers would flee and retreat to their shell. But they have a high chance of falling for their Scorpio ex’s charms once again.

Virgo and Aries

A well-dressed Virgo and a confident Aries may feel immense physical attraction to each other. This is a fun start to their relationship, but their contrasting personalities may signal a premature breakup. This is mainly because Virgos like to plan their whole day or week down to the minute before them, but Aries loves spontaneity. However, they won’t be able to stay away from each other for too long.

Gemini and Libra

Gemini tend to get in a comfort zone with their partners that can sometimes exasperate their Libra beau. As no one likes to be taken for granted, a Gemini’s mate would let go and break up. However, the Gemini has a unique ability to turn on the charm and would grovel for days before convincing their Libra ex to give them another shot. The elemental compatibility between two air signs works well, which is why these two signs often get back together after brief spells apart.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

