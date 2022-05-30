Cancer to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs who like to relive pain and experience heartache

One would think that the unbearable pain of heartbreak is like a wooden splinter you wish to extract from your finger once and for all. Yet, some people wish to experience the heartache time and again. They cherish the hurt and use it like a talisman to feel something that connects them to their ex. Take a look at zodiac signs who are true masochists in matters of the heart for they like to relive pain and experience heartache.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is a star sign that often overthinks things including their feelings. There is often a variance in what lovers feel for this air sign and the way an Aquarius feels in reality. This makes them anxious and prone to feeling blue as they experience heartache due to unmet expectations. They are proud creatures who like to relive the pain and use it to remind themselves of the risk that exists in matters of love.

Gemini

A Gemini feels quite slighted when a lover does not reciprocate their feelings. So, they remind themselves of the hurt they felt when their proposal was turned down. They use these feelings of pain to fuel the fire within themselves and channel it into purposeful things such as furthering their ambition.

Cancer

Cancer has a daily habit of daydreaming and at times, they manufacture fantasies and situations where they shed a tear or two over heartbreak before a triumph. While this exercise does use their own imagination, at times, the feelings are best relived when they are real ones with real-world partners they loved and lost.

Libra

One of the signs who is most likely to experience unrequited love, Libra takes heartache seriously. They treat the pain of one-sided love similar to a breakup and nurse their wounded heart despite many tears. They do not always confess their feelings to the person they liked, so the pain is their own way of keeping their tragic love story alive.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

