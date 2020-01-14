Cancer, Gemini, Scorpio: THESE are the sensitive zodiac signs who want to be understood

There are some zodiac signs that care too much about others and just want to be understood. Read below to find out which zodiac signs are these and if or not your zodiac sign is one of them.

No one likes misunderstandings, and it gets frustrating after a point if you feel that you've been misunderstood for a long time. Some people don't care about what people think about them, but others genuinely get affected by what people think and say about them. They don't want to hurt anyone unknowingly and hence have the constant need to be understood. For them, feeling understood and accepted is a motivating factor that influences their goals and the steps they take to reach them.

They are sensitive and don't have many expectations from people, all they want is to be understood. If you are one of them, then read below to find out if your zodiac sign is the one that wants to be understood and nothing else.

Cancer Horoscope:

Cancer's wish for understanding comes from the desire to feel a part of something larger than themselves. When they think that they're understood, they automatically feel seen, supported and compassionate. When Cancer feels that no one understands their feelings, they feel alone and left out.

Gemini Horoscope:

Gemini feels empowered if people understand them. They feel confident, powerful and accepted. Gemini is good at communication, and if they can get their message across, they can also change some preconceived notions about them.

Pisces Horoscope:

Pisces often tries to get an understanding of their words and actions. If they're an artist, they want people to see and understand their art. Understanding helps to solidify Pisces' sense of self.

Capricorn Horoscope:

Capricorns feel that they're a bit misunderstood. Hence, when they feel that people are understanding them, they feel relaxed, let down their guard and show their true selves.

Scorpio Horoscope:

Scorpios need people to understand them because they're often misunderstood. They are sensitive and protect themselves and don't express their emotions. With the safety of understanding, Scorpio can not only understand and know themselves better but also show their compassion for others.

Credits :YOUR TANGO

