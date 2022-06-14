Cancer to Gemini: These zodiac signs run secret tests to check their partner's loyalty

In a world where people rarely trust themselves to do the right thing, not everyone can trust their partner enough to stay faithful in their relationship. As mutual trust lays the basic foundation in most relationships, this can be a disturbing factor. Nevertheless, certain zodiac water signs and air signs have special difficulty with trusting their mates. Right from Scorpio to Cancer check out star signs who run secret tests aimed at checking their partner’s loyalty so that they can safely hand them their hearts.

Cancer

Cancer is one of the few water signs who wear their hearts on their sleeves. These individuals love to be in love and will usually jump from relationship to relationship as they detest staying single. However, when it comes to marriage, they do not trust their own choice due to their murky dating history and prefer to run some tests before they pop the question. The crab has been known to catfish their potential match by creating fake profiles online and trying to flirt with their mate. They ardently hope that their mate declares that they’re taken or unavailable.

Gemini

Nothing in life comes risk-free, therefore when Gemini hands their heart to someone they like to be sure that it would not be broken. This wily air sign attempts to use their gall and wit to ascertain loyalty before stepping in new relationships. They are the ones who will often enlist the aid of a friend to surreptitiously contact their mate online to test whether they would cheat on them with the handsome stranger or stay loyal.

Scorpio

One of the biggest issues that Scorpios face in their relationships is their inability to trust someone other than themselves. They try to get clever by making prank calls to their crush from another number, right when they first start dating. This is solely to check whether their crush is open to other relationships or if they are exclusively dating Scorpio.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

