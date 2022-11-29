Cancer Horoscope Today, November 29, 2022

You might feel as though you are stranded in an ocean of thoughts today, and the tides of unrest will only grow stronger throughout the day. To succeed greatly in your professional life, you must work hard. If you decide to put in a lot of effort now, your financial gain will last you for a very long time. You will succeed if you put in the necessary effort and commitment. Regarding opportunities for promotion, you will have plenty. Your mental well-being will make you very pleased.

Those born under the sign of Cancer should anticipate good news in family affairs today. You are having a tough time with your future life partner; you won't have much time or desire to do anything else, and your family may respond to this in a surprising way.

Career

Your new endeavours that you start now that blend your personal and professional interests would already be paying off. A new perspective on careers could give people from the Cancer sign a competitive edge at work.

Health

You probably have a lot of strength and endurance. Simply refrain from overindulging in food and beverages. In terms of your mental health, you will be very content because you are in a safe environment with kind people.

Love

Be frank and explicit about what you both desire. Today is a good day to extend your definition of what you want in a companion. It's possible that you will need to decide what to do with your current relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink