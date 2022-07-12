Cancer to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who pretend to be wise

Some folks merely act smart. Of course, there are numerous ways to attempt to convey wisdom. But attempting to impart wisdom by refraining from guessing, summarising the information, passing judgement, not taking sides, remaining above the conflict and looking down with a high and arrogant glance, that is to say, by saying nothing at all, is something we find particularly pompous. A vibe of intelligence or stupidity is created around us based on how we act and behave in public and with our friends. However, our personality traits are also influenced by astrological signs.

Here, we bring you 4 zodiac signs who pretend to be wise.

1. Cancer

Cancers frequently feel the need to overstate how intelligent they are, and when someone makes an interesting statement or a valid argument, they will attempt to support their intelligence. They usually prefer to take the safe route and will go with the flow. The zodiac will seem to be shrewd and smart in trying times in order to cover up its genuine emotions.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius views themselves as authority figure. As a result of Sagittarians' need for novelty, change, and travel, they frequently find themselves in unfamiliar situations. To blend in and avoid making a bad impression, it helps to pose as a local or someone who is well familiar with the culture, pretending to be the group's wiser member. When Sagittarius is passionate about a concept with a philosophical bent, they simply can't stop talking about it while acting like they are the knowledgeable ones.

3. Gemini

Even though Gemini is regarded as one of the zodiac signs with the greatest intelligence, there are occasions when this sign falsifies its sageness. They simply want to express their opinions or always want to speak, regardless of whether it is necessary at the time. They don't stop to think before speaking; they just want to speak without having a thorough grasp and knowledge of the conversation.

4. Leo

Leos have a reputation for being the most phony on social media and for over-showing off. Due to their haughty disposition, they frequently take risks for fun. People who pose as smart often take chances because they think things might turn out well despite the fact that they have no concept of what they want out of life and instead rely solely on luck, exactly like a typical Leo personality.

Ignorance is like a poison that may destroy all of your wonderful sensations, including love and friendship. These zodiac signs make it seem like they're wise, but they are not real.

