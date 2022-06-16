Cancer to Leo: Daughter-in-laws of these zodiac signs get dominated by their mothers-in-law

There is no perfect relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter in law. While everyone is human, we all make mistakes as we struggle and stumble through life in the marital home. However, certain individuals like to be in control all the time and will abuse their power over their daughter in laws. From Cancer to Leo, take a look at daughters-in-law of these zodiac signs get dominated by their mothers-in-law.

Leo

There are some zodiac signs who have a duality in their nature. They may come across as bullies their professional life, but in their personal life they are more submissive and they act as people pleasers. In such cases, fire signs like Leo can be surprisingly docile when it comes to the mother-in-law and they are often dominated by them. They easily bend to the will of elders in the home and are subservient.

Pisces

As a water sign, a Pisces will grow to be particularly attached to their mothers-in-law. They often follow them around the house with puppy love in their eyes, as they truly see their mom-in-law as a maternal figure. Hence, they are easy to manipulate and dominate, but once Pisces realises that they have been swindled into doing too much housework or cheated out of money by their in-laws, they grow resentful and bitter.

Cancer

As a cancer who always feels insecure about themselves and questions there place in other people’s lives and households; they can do everything they in their power to make sure that they are accepted in the marital home. However, some mothers-in-law can take advantage of their insecurity and use it to overload them with a lot of tasks on a daily basis to make them earn their place in the home.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

