Cancer to Leo: These Zodiac signs often let their siblings guide their love life

We all crave love and acceptance for our partners from the special people in our life. For some, it is close friends who vet the new lover and for others it is family members like a Bhabhi, a friendly cousin or even a parent who must give their stamp of approval to ensure the romance thrives. Yet, there are some star signs who share an inexplicable bond with their brothers and sisters. So, from Cancer to Leo, take a look at these Zodiac signs who often let their siblings guide their love life.

Cancer

Due to their insecure nature and ability to make excuses for others; Cancer tends to see the best in everyone. Deep down, most of them are aware of how this can be a flaw as much as it is a wonderful personality trait. So, when it comes to matters of love, they trust their siblings to take a tough call on their behalf. Their elder brothers or sisters are often given a detailed background of their lover so they can approve or disapprove the match.

Taurus

Family matters above all else and their mother’s opinion is of critical importance to a Taurus. So, when they fall in love with someone, many of them hit the pause button till they can seek approval from their family. As a test, many Taureans introduce their siblings to their lover to gauge whether or not they would be a good fit for their family. Once the sibling gives the green flag, they proceed to introduce their mate to their parents and surge ahead with complete commitment.

Leo

This is a zodiac sign that has a notoriously close bond with their siblings. Whether Leo has a younger brother or an older sister, they covet their advice in important matters such as their love life. While this is a healthy endeavour most of the time, there are times when their sibling’s critical opinion causes them to break up a romance that could have had the most meaningful connection for them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

