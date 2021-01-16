Cancer, Leo, Virgo: 5 Zodiac signs who overreact easily in a stressful situation

In astrology, there are 5 zodiac signs who overreact for anything easily in a stressful situation and start to panic. Some of them can even hurt themselves.

When we cannot tackle a stressful situation, we get stressed and start to panic. Some of us often overreact in such situations. They get impulsive, cannot stay calm and cannot concentrate on anything. And the people who overreact on anything can be found out based on their zodiac signs. So, here’s which zodiac signs easily overreacts for anything in a stressful situation.

Zodiac signs who overreact easily:

Leo

Leos are always on the top of the list when it comes to overreacting. They get highly stressed and start panicking. Impulsiveness, throwing tantrums and getting angry are some of the behavioural traits that can be seen in Leos for overreaction.

Cancer

When Cancer people start to overreact, they say things without thinking. They become highly impulsive and tense. They need to understand that getting stressed and overreacting cannot help them to manage the situation.

Libra

When Librans overreact about things, they end up hurting themselves. They might punch a wall to ease their stress. But these activities don’t help them at all. They need to calm down when they overreact.

Virgo

Virgos are the perfectionists, so they get stressed and overreact when things are not perfect or up to their expectations. They want everything to be flawless, so they overreact while doing any work.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians don’t think about plans or executing them. But in a stressful situation, they overreact on simple things and become rude to others as well. So, when a Sagittarian starts overreacting, it is better to leave them alone.

