Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs that disregard red flags in love

We all know a pessimist in our life who constantly pins out something bad or always stays on a verge of complaining, no matter what! Similarly, we all also know a person who refuses to see the worst in others and always ends up appreciating the best in people. Obviously, this is an incredible personality trait but not the best one when it comes to love. It seems like certain people turn a blind eye to the red flags their lover trying to give and as a result, end up being fooled or toxic in love. Read on to know who these people are.

1. Cancer

Known as one of the most emotional signs, ruled by the sun, it’s no wonder why this zodiac sign comes under this list. Being a complete romantic and the ones who believe in the notion of profound love, cancer ends up skipping all the glaring red flags and turns out to be an emotional fool by their lover. They make the lover or love the protagonist of their life and completely face their eyes from any kind of disappointment, lying and cheating that lies in the way.

2. Leo

Being a bold and courageous personality holder just like a Lion, Leos have a big heart and they often view things right from their heart instead of the mind. They believe in making their love conquests completely dreamy just like a movie and therefore they ignore all those mixed red signals and choose to fix their lover and love life with care and attention.

3. Pisces

A Piscean is way too optimistic when in love. Moreover, they carry a heavy suitcase of unrealistic, movie-like expectations which turns them an over-compromiser in love. Even though they get aware of the red flags in a commitment, they just keep their eyes off blindly, trying to make the relationship work to fulfil their dream of happily ever after.

4. Libra

Known to be a proficient balancer, Libras will go to any depth to keep their relationship working. No matter, how many lies or fake expectations their partner gives them, they are likely to take everything and always safeguard them if someone tries to unmask the reality of their partner. Being an element of air, this sign holds a go-to personality trait and is quite easy to be manipulated in a relationship. Consequently, Librans tend to neglect all the signs of caution and end up in tears of disguise.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

