Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs that remain insecure and spy on their partners

Trust is one of the major pillars of any relationship. Without the presence of trust, any relationship or bond will be turned out to crumble. Trust issues can easily rise up the feelings of jealousy, insecurity, and betrayal and further make both the persons suffer in disguise. Insecurity in a relationship can even go to the extremes of spying and only lead to varied commitment issues ranging from fights to endless frustration. Explore the personality traits through astrology and save yourself from the toxic nature of such people. Read on to know more about the zodiac signs who remain insecure and spy on their partners, when in a relationship.

1. Cancer

Known as one of the most emotional signs, ruled by the sun, it’s no wonder why this zodiac sign comes under this list. Being a complete romantic and the ones who believe in the notion of profound love, cancer holds up big emotional insecurities which keep them in the fear of breakup. They make love the protagonist of their life and even the smallest change in their partner’s attitude can lead them to become a spying eye.

2. Leo

Being very introverted and emotional in nature when gets attracted to a person, Leos sees everything right from their heart instead of the mind. They believe in making their love conquests completely dreamy but they can make plenty of false situations in their head with even a single red signal, and as a result, end up eavesdropping on their partner’s conversation or inspecting every little detail.

3. Aries

Being extremely nosy and impulsive, an Arian can say everything out loud on the face. Moreover, they don’t trust very easily on their partner even if they are in a long-term relationship. An Arian is prominent to create fake scenarios in their head and scan each and every word or situation from a very deep level. Even if they find the minutest detail about their partner that is absolutely off-the-rack, they will go to the core of it by taking the path of prying.

4. Libra

Libras will go to any depth to satiate their insecure nature. No matter, how many times their partner reassures them of their trust and love, a part of them keeps standing on the edge of insecurity. Moreover, they abide byline of “honesty is the best policy” and always remain super careful while following the tactics of spying as they do not like to apologise to their partner if they are played by the wrong instincts.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

