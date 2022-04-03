Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are the greatest mentors

While some of the meeker star signs of the zodiac tend to gravitate toward authority figures, there are others who themselves make brilliant mentors. With a generous nature and a nurturing attitude, some of these individuals are born leaders. These intellectual zodiac signs are a great asset and guiding light to impressionable young minds around them. So, today, we look at star signs who have character traits that make them excellent mentors.

Cancer

Probably the thing that makes Cancers stand out as mentors is the fact that they love listening to problems and offering helpful advice. There’s no dearth of patience in these individuals, which is precisely what ensures that they will be in your corner even when things go awry. These gentle souls are also exceptional empaths.

Libra

Although they often steer clear of the limelight, Libras are exceptional mentors purely because they address every small wrinkle and help their mentees even with the most minor tasks. There are no stupid questions you can ask when you have a Libra leader, for they make every individual feel valued and respected.

Virgo

Clear directions and an analytical approach to leadership are what make a Virgo stand out. These guys are also do-gooders who wish to make a difference in the world, so they are often keen to help out and mentor youth; be it at their workplace or even as alumni to college students.

Taurus

One of the key aspects you look for in mentors is humility as no one likes being talked down to. This is something that Taurus grasps perfectly as they treat everyone with respect no matter their social status or hierarchy in the office. They make kind mentors and benevolent leaders who are an asset to their team.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

