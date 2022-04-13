Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are quick to apologize after a fight

For most couples, fights and disagreements are a very natural part of friendships and relationships. However, the manner in which you reconcile after these arguments can be the make or break of a couple. There are those who give each other the silent treatment and bear grudges for hours or days together. But some tend to forgive their spouse quickly and put the matter to rest, which is an admirable quality. So, take a look at zodiac signs who are quick to apologize after a fight.

Gemini

Probably the only sign that apologizes out of devious intentions is Gemini. They detest long and meandering conversations that an argument with their lover will eventually spiral into. So, in order to save their peace of mind and salvage time that they would rather spend enjoying the favourite hobby; they apologize even if they do not truly mean it.

Cancer

Cancerians tend to avoid confrontation and side-step the real issue. However, when they do invariably get into an argument, they value the relationship more than the fight. Hence, they try to build a bridge and mend things with their mate by apologizing swiftly.

Taurus

There are few things that Taureans hate as much as upsetting their partner. This is probably why a Taurus won’t think twice before they beg for forgiveness or even grovel before their partner. A harmonious marriage is all they seek and they actively work towards this even after an unfortunate spat.

Libra

Cool in the face of conflict, people ruled by the star sign Libra tend to measure their words carefully in an argument so that they do not hurt their partners. They prefer to keep the peace rather than always being right, which is why they often agree to disagree and apologize to end the argument with their lover.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Aquarius to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who date just to advance their careers