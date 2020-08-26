Cancer, Libra, Scorpio: This is the kind of friend you are based on your zodiac sign

It is believed that astrology tells a lot about a person. Read on to know what it says about the kind of friend you are, based on your zodiac sign.

Can you imagine a life without friends? No one can! Whether you have a whole gang to hang out with or just that one reliable friend who is always there for you – it is essential for every one of us to have a friend. There is nothing more beautiful than opening your heart to someone without being judged. We all crave connection, and you are blessed if you have great friends around you who never make you feel lonely.

Who you are as a friend depends on social and personal circumstances, but astrology does tell us a little about how you might behave in a relationship. If you are wondering what kind of friend you are, then we have you covered.

Here is what kind of friend you may be, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

Trying your hand at open mic? Expect the loudest cheer from your Aries friend. They will always know how to cheer their friend up and be supportive. They are the talkative ones who know how to make their presence known.

Taurus

They are trustworthy friends who will never let you down. They will do everything in their power to make sure that friendship lasts even when things get tough. They are also the type to defend your name when you’re not around.

Gemini

A fun friend always lightening up the room and making your worries go away by cracking a joke is how a Gemini friend can be described. They are the ones always there for a conversation and pep talk to give you some insight.

Cancer

Emotional and sensitive, Cancers are the type of friend who never fails to make their friend feel loved. Whenever things get tough for you, expect your Cancer friend to show up to be the first one to share your sorrows and be there for you.

Leo

Leos are confident, energetic and warm-hearted beings. They are born leaders and some Leos may be the most popular one in the group. They will make sure they introduce their friends to the best people, go to the best parties and have a fun time. They are also loyal and reliable, and always there for their friends.

Virgo

Virgos are the ride or die friends who will have your back until the end. They are the types to help their friends handle hardships and show them a practical way to get out of it.

Libra

Libras are like the connecting force, meaning they are the types of friends who will introduce you to other friends and so on. They are gracious and supportive friends. They are calm beings who avoid conflict in any way they can, so no drama there.

Scorpio

Scorpios may come off as standoffish, but they are true and loyal friends. But, don’t expect them to sugarcoat their words because they like to keep things as they are. They are the ones to keep your secret safe. The only thing they don’t like is dishonesty in any relationship, so don’t double-cross them if you want to be their friend for life.

Sagittarius

The free-spirited Sagittarius is the one you can always rely on for a fun and wild night without any judgements. They are the adventurous friends who are always down to travel the world, make ridiculous plans in the middle of the night and make you climb out of your comfort zone. Friends who give memories to cherish forever.

Capricorn

This practical and committed sign will be the one who will always be an inspiration for their friends. They take everything in life seriously, the same goes for friendships. A friend today is a friend for life.

Aquarius

Aquarians are the ones who beat their own drum. Being around Aquarians will inspire their friends to be more carefree and allow themselves to go with the flow. Basically, they are the ones who will bring the best out of their friends.

Pisces

Pisceans are amiable and very understanding. As friends, they are compassionate and always put their friend's needs over their own. They will never fail to express how they feel. They make sure that their friend is comfortable enough to open up to them.

ALSO READ: THESE are the 6 hobbies that Gemini people love indulging in

Credits :

Share your comment ×