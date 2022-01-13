Cancer Personality Traits: 5 Secrets and characteristics about people of this zodiac sign

Ruled by the moon and represented by the crab, this crustacean has the ability to exist between both emotional and materialistic realms. Cancers are kind and caring souls who have strong relationships with those they love. This cardinal water sign is all about growth, nourishment and comfort. They value depth over breadth in all the aspects of their connections with others.

To get an idea of a classic crab personality, here are 5 Cancer traits that you need to know.

1. They are loyal and devoted

Cancer is the most devoted of all the zodiac signs. They have a complete blind spot for those they care about and will overlook almost anything. They are actually big on commitment. When you get close to a Cancer, you become family, and the family-oriented crab will likely do anything for those it lets into the exclusive walls of its shell.

2. They are resilient

They are silent resilient who are able to deal with all sorts of situations in life because of their sheer determination and ability to bounce back. They are willing to share the burden of your problems without any second thought, making them some of the strongest people you’ll ever come across. They have a mental strength which allows them to push through almost any hardship and never quit. Cancers don’t really expect anything in return but it’s important that you appreciate their efforts.

3. They are intuitive

They are highly intuitive. Cancers tend to rely on their intuition more than on any other sense of practical judgement. Cancers can easily pick up on the energies in a room. These crabs are extremely sensitive to their surroundings and extremely self-protective. The crab can see what's written on the wall as clearly as day.

4. They are moody

Cancers, like the moon, can be quite moody, as their emotions change just as quickly as the lunar phases. They also have a tendency to get influenced by the moods and feelings of others, and can be deeply affected by whatever environment they are in. They may seem level-headed at times but that’s only because they are suppressing a lot of emotions. Once things go out of hand, they become the most moody and vulnerable people.

5. They are sensitive

Cancers are actively seeking emotional comfort and security. For them, it’s all about the feels. But the flipside to this trait is that they are totally prone to being vulnerable to their emotions. While cancers are often referred to as the ‘cry baby’ of the house, they can be extremely assertive. They can use this sensitivity to great advantage if they learn to recognise their internal rhythms. Then they will know what they need in each moment, and will naturally follow their own inner path.

Cancers love people unconditionally. They are the best people to rely on. You can always count on them!

Also Read: Scorpio Personality Traits: 5 Secrets and characteristics about people with this zodiac sign