Cancer to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs that are too dreamy and romantic

While everyone loves going on a great date, not everyone has the prowess to plan a legendary courtship. Yet from Cancer to Pisces there are those who are born with the sensitivity and emotional quotient that helps them in this department. Indeed, some star signs are masters of romance and expressly skilled at winning over the object of their affection. So, today, we delve into the world of romance and uncover zodiac signs that are too dreamy for words.

Cancer

This is one sign that is known as the king and queen of romance. If you happen to be dating this water sign, then be prepared to be swept off your feet and inundated with a spate of meticulously planned dates. These would be tailored to your liking as Cancerians are exceptionally intuitive and empathetic so they are sure to know exactly how you feel most of the time.

Gemini

This flirty air sign certainly has a few tricks up the sleeve when it comes to wooing romantic partners. You can trust them to be on the top of their game as they charm you with their words. Though they aren’t as mushy as Cancers, you would feel butterflies in your tummy by the time a Gemini is through with you.

Pisces

While Pisces women love to be charmed, it is the Pisces men who are especially adept in matters of love. As they are highly sensitive, you can rely on them to ferret out information about their partners including their hopes and dreams. Then a series of dreamy dates shall follow.

Leo

Though this sign is known for being mildly narcissist and one who loves to be the center of attention, they do tend to shower their own attention on those they love. Flowers and jewellery are weapons in Leo’s arsenal and most Leos shall bring these out on every occasion to win your heart.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

