Cancer to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs who fake their way through sex

While discussing topics of sex and intimacy are still considered a taboo in the more conservative regions of our society, it is nevertheless an issue that is experienced by everybody. The stigma around intimacy may be one of the reasons why people feel compelled to fake satisfaction or release during love making. But it may also be done to be kind to our partners in bed, which makes you hesitant to express dissatisfaction when it comes to intimacy. Today, we delve into these as we discover zodiac signs who have a tendency to fake their way through sex.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius are flighty creatures who would often do just about anything to avoid those detestable, lengthy and uncomfortable conversations with their lovers. This is precisely the sort of discussion they presume they would have to have to improve their partner’s performance in bed. As they feel discomfort, they skirt the issue and pretend they were content with the love making.

Pisces

Even though your partner is someone who you should feel comfortable opening up to, there are some people who are hesitant to voice their inner feelings. Pisces is one such individual who would be apprehensive of stirring up trouble by confessing feelings of displeasure. They would much rather fake it in bed to please their lover and boost their confidence.

Leo

A Leo is an attention seeker and loves to please their partner. While many consider the lion a narcissist in life, they would do anything to keep the peace in bed. Hence, they often bottle up their feelings and pretend that they were gratified by their lover.

Cancer

Cancer cares a great deal for their lovers and hence would do anything to hype them up. Creating a nurturing environment where their partner feels appreciated and supported is important to these crabs. Hence, a Cancerian often fakes it during intimacy and makes their partner believe that they are pleased even after a slightly dissatisfactory spell of fornication.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

