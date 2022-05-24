Cancer to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs who self-medicate when they need medical assistance

Every individual tackle the news of their own ill health with their own unique attitude. While some like to be mollycoddled, there are those who brush it under the rug and carry on with their tasks as if they were fit and fine. Then there are those who are so focused on others that they do not care about themselves. Right from Cancer to Pisces, let’s look at the zodiac signs who self-medicate when they need medical assistance instead of seeing a doctor.

Cancer

Cancers are nurturers and this is the reason why they feel as though they have the pressure to take care of themselves and everyone around them. This makes them a valuable resource when you are under the weather, for they will coddle their friends when they are sick and send care packages. But they also self-medicate which can be problematic at times.

Scorpio

While some other star signs pride themselves in caring for the ailing, a lot of Scorpios have a strange aversion to medicine. They feel as though they can cure anything with some good homemade food. So, these are the ones who would make you a hot batch of fresh soup or risotto to soothe your palate when you are unwell. The downside is that they would self-medicate with organic home remedies but avoid doctor visits.

Gemini

Some signs are notorious for ignoring their health even when they show symptoms of disease. And Gemini is one of them for this sign focus on work to the extent of ignoring their health and later tries quick fixes around the house rather than heading to a doctor to seek their professional opinion.

Pisces

Whether or not your Pisces friend holds a medical degree, they will always be proud of the random medical facts they have amassed. They will constantly spew tips about home remedies and hacks to quick recovery when you are unwell. These are the people also tend to who self-medicate instead of visiting the physician when they are in dire need of medical aid.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

