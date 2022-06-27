Cancer to Pisces: Here's how water signs of the zodiac behave during a break up

The start of a relationship often feels like a bed of roses but the end of such unions is often a field of thorns. What remains to be seen is how different zodiac signs process feelings of love and loss that come from breakups. While some spend years pining after their bae, others swiftly gulp liquor to move on. So, from Cancer to Pisces, read on to discover how water signs of the zodiac behave during a break up.

Cancer

As a zodiac sign that is primarily driven by their emotions, cancer likes to feel the feels in every moment of life. So, naturally, when a breakup brings up of lot of emotions in them, Cancerians take time to process them. While some tend to feel secure, some experience a deep sense of loss, while for others there is a sense of abandonment by their lover that hits hard. However, once they are done processing their emotions they move on with a clean slate.

Scorpio

A Scorpio will never take a break up at face value. If they didn't see it coming, the matter becomes far worse for they then delve into the depths of despair as they process feelings of rejection. Many Scorpios mate for life and hence being apart from their lover becomes problematic for this water sign. They do wait for extensive periods hoping their ex will take them back.

Pisces

In many ways, a Pisces is far more practical as compared to other water signs like cancer and Scorpio. Yet, this zodiac sign is also very sensitive and a breakup would mean hours of bingeing on ice cream and watching sad movies that leave them feeling even more forlorn. They attempt to lose themselves in the loss felt by the characters on screen so that they don't have to face the reality of their heartbreak.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Gemini to Pisces: 5 Zodiac signs who never follow any rules