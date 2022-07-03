Cancer to Pisces: Know what genre of music best suits these zodiac water signs

Be it a long road trip, your best friend’s bachelor party or a sangeet function, music is the lifeblood of our souls. Yet, almost everyone has a distinct preference in music that echoes a part of their character. This is why understanding someone's music taste gives you a brilliant look into who they are as a person. When it comes to zodiac water signs like Scorpio, Pisces and Cancer; take a look at the kind of music genres they like to listen to.

Cancer

Cancer is zodiac sign that simply adores to relive both positive and negative emotions they experience at various points in life. Be it late at night or on a long weekend at home, they’d be happily rifling through their memory bank to recall significant moments of life. At such times emotional songs and heart trending tunes by iconic music artists appeal to them. This zodiac water sign also likes hypnotic beats of tunes that connect with them on a deeper level.

Scorpio

Zodiac signs like Scorpio often seek complete control over their own lives and those of others around them. Hence, they are often unhappy with certain elements in their life and they use great music as an escape into another realm where they can dream up their own comforting sense of reality. These creative thinkers like trance music and experimental guitar solos. Most of them are often proficient at musical instruments like the piano or a guitar so they can make up their own tunes.

Pisces

Pisces is a thoughtful, kind and expressive zodiac sign who spends a lot of time thinking about their life and the decisions they’ve made along the way. They grow wiser as the years pass by and give excellent advice, but their habit of quiet introspection never fails them. When it comes to music, they enjoy ballads sonnets by legendary poets who’ve charmed them with their words.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Aries to Leo: Discover which colours best suit your home décor if you are a zodiac fire sign