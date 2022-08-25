Cancer to Pisces: Learn which music instruments can best be mastered by zodiac water signs

While each of us have our own tastes and preferences in every facet of life, music is one element that connects us all. In fact, a lot of the star signs have hidden music talents that are yet to be discovered. While some have a penchant for the piano, others can artfully handle a sarod or master the drums. From Cancer to Pisces, here are some music instruments that can best be mastered by zodiac water signs.

Cancer

The soft melodies of a piano resonate best with this soulful water sign. A Cancerian’s reserved nature ensures that this sign does not like to draw attention to themselves. They would happily occupy a cosy corner of the room where they gently play the piano undisturbed. Cancer shall have no trouble losing themselves in the dulcet tunes of this stringed keyboard and they do have the grit to stick with practicing the instrument till they master it.

Scorpio

A guitar is a musical instrument that a Scorpio could master like none other if they set their mind to it. One of the reasons why Scorpios first pick up the guitar is because they see it as a chick magnet. While it does come in handy to strum some catchy melodies, it does require dedication and years of practice. However, this water sign lacks the discipline necessary to see a task to completion. And hence, they may give up the instrument too soon, even if they were fairly good at it.

Pisces

The quirkiest of all the water signs, Pisces is one that steps away from convention in every facet of life. They like to think outside the box and that’s one of the reasons why a xaphoon best matches their personality. If you’ve ever heard this star sign play this instrument, you would wholeheartedly agree that there’s a strange magic in the way a Pisces handles a xaphoon.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Pisces to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who ruin their ex-lover’s future relationships