Those of us who know and love some water signs in our life come to see them as complex individuals who have a certain aura of mystery. Not all of them are an open book, but zodiac signs like Scorpio and Pisces have more layers than the moody Cancer. So, if you’ve been wanting them to open up and share their feelings with a healthy dose of vulnerability, then read on. Right from Cancer to Pisces, learn which perfume brings out transparency in mysterious zodiac water signs.

Pisces

This zodiac sign is aware of its emotional nature and hence, they work hard to keep their feelings close to their heart. They are often quick to retort with brutal honesty and do not believe in playing games. So, if you want a guarded star sign like Pisces to open up to you, then beguile them with the scent of wild roses. This earthy scent is just what you need to charm the sensitive and sometimes timid Pisces.

Cancer

When it comes to Cancer, this star sign is a bit of a dark horse. Yet, the intoxicating scent you experience in a field of lavender is precisely the essence of this water sign. Cancerians can use lavender to open up and be vulnerable around those closest to them for the scent has a rich aroma with overpoweringly sweet yet floral notes that linger in your mind.

Scorpio

Scorpio has a sense of superiority and they like to live lives free of any drama that they deem beneath them. This is why they seldom share their sorrows and maintain the aura of mystery. Their candidness and susceptibility can be brought out by gifting them a scent like exotic orchids. Scorpio’s uninhabited essence is mirrored in the recklessly strong aroma of orchids.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Cancer to Virgo: Zodiac signs that hesitate to say I love you even if they have feelings for you