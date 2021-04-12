Cancer, Pisces, Libra: 5 Most intuitive zodiac signs who can sense negativity easily

When people are intuitive, then they can sense or understand a situation without any conscious reason. And most of the time, they are correct. So, here are the 5 most intuitive zodiac signs in the astrological chart.

In the astrological zodiac chart, there are 5 zodiac signs who are highly intuitive. Intuition is the ability to acquire knowledge without any conscious reasoning. This term is used in different ways like direct access to unconscious knowledge, unconscious cognition, inner sensing and understanding something instinctively without any conscious reasoning. This term has been derived from Latin verb intueri that means to consider. So, here are 5 most intuitive zodiac signs.

Cancer

Cancerians always come at the top of the list. They are highly intuitive people who can sense something instinctively without any reasoning. And that is why people feel comfortable also talking to them because Cancerians can understand other’s emotions without any explanations.

Pisces

After Cancerians, it would always be Pisceans who are the true intuitive people. They mostly follow their intuitions to create something. They just listen to it and something unusual is created. So, they don’t really need any outer sources for their inspirations. They are sensitive people who get their creativity from deep thoughts.

Scorpio

Scorpions are the lie-detectors. Whatever you do to hide something from them, they will sense it anyway and get to know that you are lying. So, it is impossible to hide something from Scorpions due to their intuitions. They are always self-aware and nobody can’t fool them.

Libra

Librans are intuitive and always aware of what’s happening around them. They will notice the intricacy of a situation and try to protect themselves. And due to their positive approach towards life, they can also stay optimistic sensing the consequences of a situation. Capricorn These people are meticulous. So, they always take a step ahead listening to their intuition to avoid any negative circumstances. They can understand when people are playing with them. Also Read: Libra, Virgo, Leo: 5 Zodiac signs who are always conscious about their looks

