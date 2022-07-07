From Cancer to Pisces, THIS is the pet you should adopt if you are a zodiac water sign

It is a widely accepted fact that animals are very giving creatures and you experience the best of this from your pet when you are in need of support, are sad or upset. Be it a dog, cat or rabbit, you will find that the little animal helps you become a more responsible adult and changes the way you look at relationships to make you more tolerant and even happier as a person. From Cancer to Pisces, check out which pet is the one you should adopt if you are a zodiac water sign.

Cancer

Cancer is a zodiac sign who likes to feel needed by their friends and family. They often sulk and are moody when they assume that are the people have no need for their incessant mollycoddling. However, with a pet Guinea pig in their life, they have the right outlet for their nurturing nature. Cancer would shower the pet with lots of fresh vegetables, leafy greens and hay, making it a lovely home or hatch.

Scorpio

Often accused of being soulless individuals, a Scorpio is often misunderstood. While they are capable of offering people love, they do no wear their heart on their sleeve and neither are they selfless. Hence, caring for a pet is something they will have to learn and a cold-hearted reptile like a snake is the best starter pet for this zodiac sign. You cannot coddle or caress the snake, just as you can’t get too close to a Scorpio without risking getting hurt. This sign has a lot in common with the traits of such a reptile.

Pisces

Certain pets really connect with their owners on an emotional level and this is exactly why a lamb would best suit a zodiac sign like Pisces. These individuals are low key clingy and love to relate to others on a deeper level and they would excessively coddle their pets, which a baby lamb would love. Their little lamb would go on to become an emotional support animal for this water sign.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

