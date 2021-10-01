Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio: Movies to watch this weekend based on your zodiac sign

Don’t have any weekend plans yet? Here’s your answer with a little help from astrology! Deciding on a movie to watch with your pals can be confusing with so many options to choose from. Fret not, as we have created a perfect watch list for you based on your zodiac sign.

If you’re in the mood to watch a romantic flick or a thriller, let your star sign decide for you! Cancer, Pisces and Scorpio, here’s what you should be watching over the weekend based on your zodiac sign:

Cancer

Cancerians are deeply emotional and sensitive people. They prefer to watch anything that is intense, has great emotional depth or has dark humour. Since they’re an intuitive zodiac sign, they enjoy watching anything that will keep them glued to the screens.

Movies choices for Cancer: Marriage Story, Marley & Me, Little Miss Sunshine

Pisces

Pisces are dreamy and floaty. They prefer to watch a movie that has magnificent costumes and creative sets to let their imagination afloat. This zodiac sign loves a movie that they can completely immerse themselves into and forget about the outside world for a short while.

Movie choices for Pisces: Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, La La Land

Scorpio

Scorpios are mysterious, secretive and passionate people. They are known for their charismatic and stubborn nature who can come off as intimidating at times. Movies with mystery, drama and passion are preferable for this zodiac sign.

Movie choices for Scorpio: The last letter from your lover, Lion, Kabir Singh, Highway

